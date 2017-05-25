Sick Albemarle County Bear Treated at Wildlife Center of Virginia

Earlier this week, a family in Albemarle County discovered a black bear on their front porch. Initially, the encounter was scary for the family in Dyke, but they soon grew concerned because of how skinny the 1-year-old black bear was.

The Virginia Department of Inland Fisheries (VDGIF) arrived and took the bear to the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro. He received a physical exam by veterinarians at the Wildlife Center on May 25.

"He's pretty skinny, and is anemic as well...so it's clear he hasn't really been finding a lot of great food for some time, or at least hasn't been able to put on an adequate amount of weight," says Amanda Nicholson of the Wildlife Center of Virginia.

The bear also had ticks all over his body, which medical experts say most likely caused him problems, too.

The family explains that they are going to be a little more cautious about going outside.

Heather McConnell, who discovered the bear, says, "I'm definitely a little nervous about being outside. I find myself kind of checking around. I even find myself checking the deck to see if he's out there."

Experts say the family did the right thing by calling VDGIF to assist the animal.

Staff members at the Wildlife Center provided an update on the condition of the bear on May 25, after the examination, and say he is eating. They also explained that their focus is getting him to gain some weight.