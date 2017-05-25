Center for Politics Poll: JFK Highly Favored President

When it comes to presidents, a new poll by the University of Virginia Center for Politics is finding that not many presidents are more popular than former President John F. Kennedy. The poll comes out just days before what would have been JFK’s 100th birthday.

The online poll found that American adults favored JFK over most other presidents from 1950 to 2000. More than half said he was one of the top two presidents in that time frame.

Larry Sabato conducted the poll as a follow-up to a poll done in 2012 around the 50th anniversary of JFK's assassination.

Results show that Kennedy is even more popular now than he was five years ago.

The new data also shows that JFK received more bipartisan support than any other commander in chief.

“Kennedy, more so than most recent presidents, can sort of draw in people from both sides and obviously in our current climate, politically, that just doesn’t exist in many entities. So I think Kennedy does sort of evoke or he has just a broader appeal that sort of lives on obviously,” explained Geoffrey Skelley with the UVA Center for Politics.

The poll of around 1,500 adults in the continental U.S. was conducted in mid-May on behalf of Thomson Reuters and the UVA Center for Politics.

More polling data regarding public feelings about different facets of JFK's life and death will be released in coming months.

Kennedy’s centennial birthday will be celebrated Monday, May 29.