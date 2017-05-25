CAT, JAUNT Offer Free Rides For Clean Commute Day

Bus services in Charlottesville are helping commuters travel clean for free.
Charlottesville Area Transit and JAUNT are taking part in the 27th annual Clean Commute Day Friday, May 26.
The bus services are offering a free ride to travelers, encouraging them to use the commute option over driving alone.
You can also take the Clean Commute Pledge for a chance to win bus and Amtrak passes.
Commuter Information Team Press Release:
Area commuters are encouraged to take the “Clean Commute Pledge,” promising to use a commute option other than driving alone for at least one day this spring. Participants who make the pledge are eligible to win valuable prizes from sponsors, such as bus passes for CAT, Washington Nationals tickets and other gift certificates. The Grand Prize Winner will receive two tickets on Amtrak’s Northeast Regional Service good for travel to any location along the route from Charlottesville to Boston.
To encourage participation, area transit services are helping the community “clean commute” for free. CAT is offering free bus rides all day on Friday, May 26th. JAUNT will be offering free commuter rides and ADA service as well.
Join the celebration on Friday, May 26th at the Community Chalkboard on the Charlottesville Downtown Mall from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Representatives from RideShare, JAUNT, and CAT will be there providing information and giveaways.
Take the “Clean Commute Pledge” at www.rideshareinfo.org. Pledge cards will also be available at the Clean Commute Day Celebration on Friday, May 26th. Clean Commute Day is sponsored by Amtrak.
About Commuter Information: Commuter Information works to enhance the quality of life and mobility of people in the Thomas Jefferson Planning District by promoting alternatives to single occupant vehicles through private-public partnerships, community outreach and individualized service. The Commuter Information Team is RideShare, JAUNT, CAT, UTS and Greene County Transit.
About Amtrak: The Amtrak Northeast Regional service runs between Lynchburg, VA, and Amtrak's Northeast Corridor. The service provides a one-seat ride between Lynchburg and Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York and Boston. Visit www.amtrak.com for more information on the service or Amtrak vacation packages.