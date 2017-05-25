CAT, JAUNT Offer Free Rides For Clean Commute Day

Bus services in Charlottesville are helping commuters travel clean for free.

Charlottesville Area Transit and JAUNT are taking part in the 27th annual Clean Commute Day Friday, May 26.

The bus services are offering a free ride to travelers, encouraging them to use the commute option over driving alone.

You can also take the Clean Commute Pledge for a chance to win bus and Amtrak passes.

