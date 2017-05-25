University of Virginia Healthcare Projects Revealed

Researchers unveiled their latest discoveries at the University of Virginia's Children's Hospital Thursday, May 25. Their work covered a wide range of topics.

Scientists, physicians, and students have been exploring things like asthma, food allergies, and even research about the effects of bathing newborns.

The presentations also highlighted research about obesity, nutrition and allergy management in schools.

Researchers presented their material to UVA faculty, students, and those who work at the hospital.

Those who organized the event call May 25, 2017 a day for celebrating pediatric research.

Dr. James Nataro, physician-in-chief of the Children's Hospital, says, "We are an academic health center so in addition to providing excellent care, we are also moving the frontiers of that care forward and so many of the projects that we're presenting here today are looking at children who are well, children who get sick, children who have a procedure."

Some of the research presented at the event have been in the works for several years.