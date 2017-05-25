Appeals Court Deals Blow to Trump Administration Travel Ban

Appeals Court Deals Blow to Trump Administration Travel BanPosted: Updated:
WASHINGTON (AP) - A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling that blocked the travel ban. It's the first appeals court to rule on the revised travel ban. Trump rewrote the ban after several legal defeats. His administration will likely appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The appeals court decision blocks the administration from suspending new visas for people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
A federal judge in Hawaii has also halted that provision and the freeze on the U.S. refugee program. Trump's administration is fighting that decision in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Release from Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General:
RICHMOND (May 25, 2017) - Attorney General Herring issued the following statement on the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals' decision upholding a nationwide preliminary injunction against President Trump's Muslim ban:
"I saw this ban for exactly what it was, as have courts across the country. Even after President Trump tried to scale it back and better hide his tracks, his Muslim ban still suffers from a fatal dose of religious animus. It is so appropriate that the bedrock principle of religious freedom has again been affirmed by a Court sitting just blocks from where Jefferson's Statute for Religious Freedom was signed. I am proud to have helped lead the fight against this unconstitutional and un-American ban, and will continue to do all I can to make sure all Virginians know they are an important part of our commonwealth, no matter how they pray or worship."
Attorney General Herring co-authored with Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh a brief of 17 states opposing the Muslim ban in the Fourth Circuit. He also successfully challenged the original Muslim ban in federal court in Virginia, winning the nation's first and only preliminary injunction against the original travel ban and winning significant concessions in the revised order. He also filed an amicus brief in support of Washington and Minnesota in their successful challenge to the first ban, as well as Hawaii's successful challenge against the revised travel ban.