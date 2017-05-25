Nighttime Paving will Close I-64 West Ramps At Exit 118

Virginia Department of Transportation Press Release:

CULPEPER — Tonight, crews plan to close the Interstate 64 westbound ramps to Route 29 in Albemarle County for milling and paving operations.

The work is scheduled to occur from 8 p.m. tonight to 6 a.m. Friday, weather permitting. The off-ramp to Route 29 northbound, exit 118 B, will be closed first. Once that ramp has been completed, crews will close the off-ramp to Route 29 southbound, exit 118 A.

The on-ramp to I-64 west from Route 29 will also be narrowed for paving operations but will remain open for traffic to access the interstate.

During the ramp closures, motorists will be detoured via the open exit ramp and can make a U-turn to travel in their desired direction.

Motorists are asked to reduce speed and be alert for changes to the traffic pattern. Minor delays may occur.

Message boards are already in place to notify drivers of the work.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.