Federal Grand Jury Indicts Former Madison County Detective

A federal grand jury has indicted a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff's Office on charges of sexual exploitation of minors and production of child pornography

The indictments are shedding new light into the allegations against the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force member Bruce Arlie Harvey.

The 41-year-old deputy was arrested on May 3, on four federal charges.

Thursday, May 25, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that a grand jury has indicted Harvey on a total of nine counts. Those charges are three counts of transporting minors across state lines with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, three counts of interstate travel with minors with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, two counts of production of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

The charges stem from incidents that occurred between 1998 and 2007, when Harvey was a karate instructor for the Virginia Tong Leong School of Martial Arts.

Two women filed their report with authorities last year. They say Harvey carried on sexual relationships with them while he taught them during different time periods at the martial arts school. The women say sexual interactions sometimes happened in other states where Tong Leong was taking part in tournaments.

Harvey has been suspended without pay from the sheriff's office since his arrest. He is in custody at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The FBI is conducting the investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 800-CALL-FBI.