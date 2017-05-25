Federal Grand Jury Indicts Former Madison County Detective

Federal Grand Jury Indicts Former Madison County DetectivePosted: Updated:
A federal grand jury has indicted a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff's Office on charges of sexual exploitation of minors and production of child pornography
The indictments are shedding new light into the allegations against the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force member Bruce Arlie Harvey.
The 41-year-old deputy was arrested on May 3, on four federal charges.
Thursday, May 25, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that a grand jury has indicted Harvey on a total of nine counts. Those charges are three counts of transporting minors across state lines with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, three counts of interstate travel with minors with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, two counts of production of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.
The charges stem from incidents that occurred between 1998 and 2007, when Harvey was a karate instructor for the Virginia Tong Leong School of Martial Arts.
Two women filed their report with authorities last year. They say Harvey carried on sexual relationships with them while he taught them during different time periods at the martial arts school. The women say sexual interactions sometimes happened in other states where Tong Leong was taking part in tournaments.
Harvey has been suspended without pay from the sheriff's office since his arrest. He is in custody at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
The FBI is conducting the investigation, which is ongoing.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 800-CALL-FBI.
05/25/2017 Release from the U.S. Department of Justice:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA – A federal grand jury in Charlottesville returned an indictment yesterday against a former detective with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, who was previously assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force [ICAC], charging him with nine counts related to the sexual exploitation of minors, Acting United States Attorney Rick A. Mountcastle announced.
The indictment charges Bruce Arlie Harvey, 41, of Reva, Virginia, with three counts of transporting minors across state lines with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, three counts of interstate travel with minors with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, two counts of production of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.
The indictment alleges the criminal activity involved two minor female victims who had contact with Harvey while he worked as a karate instructor between 1998 and 2007. Harvey, a former instructor at the Virginia Tong Leong School of Karate in Madison, was arrested earlier this month via a federal criminal complaint.
The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Virginia State Police. Assistant United States Attorney Nancy S. Healey and Trial Attorney Lauren S. Kupersmith of the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section of the United States Department of Justice are prosecuting the case.
A grand jury indictment is only a charge and not evidence of guilt. The defendant is entitled to a fair trial with the burden on the government to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
If you have any information about these crimes or information about a potential victim, please contact the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI. Investigators and victim specialists are available to assist you.