Albemarle County Seeks Input on Plans for Rio Road Area

05/25/2017 Release from Albemarle County:



Phase II of the Rio+29 Small Area Plan is focused on developing a land use and transportation plan for the Rio+29 area. A design charrette was held on May 11 to develop land use and design concepts that considered an area mission, amenities, land uses, density, and building form. Ideas were generated by area designers, property owners, business owners, residents, and other stakeholders. This design charrette focused on the area around the Rio+29 intersection, which was determined to be a focus area of interest coming out of Phase I.



The design charrette review and feedback survey is available online - weigh-in today! You can review large-format copies of the design concepts here. The feedback form will close on Friday, June 2.



All of the feedback received will be used to help create more refined design concepts that will be shared with the community this summer.



To learn more about the Rio+29 small area plan, visit www.albemarle.org/Rio29SAP.



Send your questions or comments on the Rio+29 Small Area plan to Rachel Falkenstein, Senior Planner.