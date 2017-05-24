Man Accepts Plea Deal in 2014 Augusta County Murder

A Shenandoah Valley man has accepted a plea deal and is heading back to prison.

Twenty-one-year-old Marquis Andrew Johnson pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges in Waynesboro Circuit Court Wednesday, May 24. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Johnson is one of three charged in the murder of 22-year-old Coleman Denzel Neely.

The shooting happened in August 2014 at a house party on Knightly Mill Road in Augusta County. Johnson was in a car with the lead suspect, Michael Terrell Williams, when he drove away from the scene.

Johnson just finished serving two years for accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.