Louisa Co. Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Autistic Child Has Pretrial Motions Hearing

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A Louisa County man accused of sexually assaulting a special needs child has a pretrial motions hearing Wednesday, May 24 in Louisa County Circuit Court.

Former Louisa County Public Schools driver John Sprouse faces four felony charges including abduction and aggravated sexual battery. The charges stem from a series of alleged incidents involving a 10-year-old boy with autism.

Sprouse is accused of getting the boy to fondle him. It allegedly happened when Sprouse was supposed to drive the boy to a school in Richmond over a two week span.

The court heard witness testimony on whether the alleged victim could testify or not. The alleged victim is nonverbal, so he uses something called a letter board to communicate.

Now, a judge has to decide whether that is acceptable to present as testimony in court. 

Several witnesses testified today about the boy's PTSD from the alleged incident, saying that he really wants to testify if the court will let him.

The trial is currently scheduled for the first week of August.

