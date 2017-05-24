Quantcast

Wednesday's High School Sports Playoff Scores & Highlights

Posted: Updated:
Charlottesville Wins Conference 23 Championship Charlottesville Wins Conference 23 Championship
Taylor Robinson pitched a complete game shutout for Louisa County Taylor Robinson pitched a complete game shutout for Louisa County
Hanna Schuler and WAHS beat Hanover 13-5 Hanna Schuler and WAHS beat Hanover 13-5

BOYS SOCCER
Conference 23 Finals
Charlottesville 5, Liberty Christian 2

BASEBALL
Conference 19 Semifinals
Chancellor 3, Louisa County 2

Conference 35 Semifinals
Madison County 6, George Mason 0

SOFTBALL
Conference 19 Semifinals
Louisa County 1, Chancellor

Region 5A North Playoffs
Albemarle 14, R.E. Lee 2

Conference 28 Semifinals
Skyline 6, William Monroe 5

GIRLS LACROSSE
Region 4A West Quarterfinals
Western Albemarle 13, Hanover 5

BOYS LACROSSE
Region 4A South Quarterfinals
Western Albemarle 17, Hanover 3

BOYS TENNIS
Region 3A West Semifinals
Western Albemarle 5, Hidden Valley 3

Region 5A North Semifinals
Thomas Jefferson S&T 5, Albemarle 0

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.