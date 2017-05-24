Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force Arrests Two Men

Jacob Alan Foutz
Donald Walter Lawhorn ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
Two men in Albemarle County are facing charges after being arrested on Ridge Street in Charlottesville on Monday.
Thirty-three year old Jacob Alan Foutz is charged with distribution of heroin after police seized 50 grams and almost $800 in cash.
Police value the heroin at approximately $7,000.
Twenty-one-year-old Donald Walter Lawhorn is facing a possession charge.
Charlottesville Police Press Release:
On May 23, 2017, members of the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Albemarle County Police Department conducted an arrest operation near the 200 Block of Ridge Street in the City of Charlottesville. As a result of the operation, 33 year-old Jacob Alan Foutz of Albemarle County was arrested on an active felony warrant for distribution of heroin. As a result of his arrest, 50 grams of heroin and $787.00 in U.S. currency was seized. The heroin has a street value of approximately $7,000.00. A second person, 21 year-old Donald Walter Lawhorn of Albemarle County was also arrested for possession of heroin.
This is an ongoing investigation with more potential charges to follow.