Charlottesville Fire Department Completes Investigation of Excel Fire

Fire crews on the scene of a fire at Excel Inn & Suites (FILE) CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Fire investigators say a two-alarm fire that scorched the Excel Inn & Suites in Charlottesville earlier this month was accidental.
They say the fire started in the attic space.
On Thursday, May 4, firefighters were called out to the Excel Inn & Suites on 140 Emmet Street North around 4 p.m. Smoke from the building could be seen for miles around the Emmet Street and Ivy Road area.
Owners have said the hotel will remain closed indefinitely.
Charlottesville Fire Department Press Release:
Charlottesville, VA – The Charlottesville Fire Marshal’s Office has completed the investigation of the Excel Inn & Suites 140 N. Emmet St. which occurred on May 4th, 2017. A complete investigation concluded that the fire originated in the attic space of the hotel and has been ruled an accidental fire.
CFD FMO was assisted in the investigation by ATF and investigators from the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office. Charlottesville Police and UVa Police also assisted in the investigation. Structural engineers had to be contacted to determine the structural safety of the building and heavy equipment was brought in to remove the roof for safety of the investigation.
- Fire safety messages for staying in hotels and motels:
- Stay in hotels or motels that have hard-wired smoke alarms and an automatic fire sprinkler system in each guest room.
- Read the fire evacuation plan carefully.
- Find the two closest exits from your room.
- Count the number of doors between your room and the exits. This will assist you if you need to evacuate in the dark.
- Find the fire alarms on your floor.
For more information on hotel fire safety visit: https://www.usfa.fema.gov/downloads/pdf/statistics/v10i4.pdf
If you have any questions related to this news release, please contact Captain Joe Phillips at phillipj@charlottesville.org