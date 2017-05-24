Charlottesville Fire Department Completes Investigation of Excel Fire

Fire crews on the scene of a fire at Excel Inn & Suites (FILE)

Fire investigators say a two-alarm fire that scorched the Excel Inn & Suites in Charlottesville earlier this month was accidental.

They say the fire started in the attic space.

On Thursday, May 4, firefighters were called out to the Excel Inn & Suites on 140 Emmet Street North around 4 p.m. Smoke from the building could be seen for miles around the Emmet Street and Ivy Road area.

Owners have said the hotel will remain closed indefinitely.