Central Virginia School Buses to Get Needed Safety Device this Summer

A recently released report revealed that thousands of school buses in Virginia are missing a safety feature that prevents the parking brake from accidentally disengaging.

On Tuesday, the Associated Press reported that the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) says buses will need to undergo safety upgrades this summer.

VDOE discovered that school buses sold to divisions after March 24, 2011 do not have a certain brake interlock mechanism. It is a pneumatic device that keeps a bus form rolling away. If drivers do not have their foot on the break and it is disengaged, the interlock prevents the bus from rolling.

The state is requiring all buses sold after the date get this safety upgrade. Buses from Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and surrounding counties are included in this.

Here is a list of how many buses in each area require the safety update:

Albemarle County: 78

Charlottesville: 15

Greene County: 17

Madison County: 9

Augusta County: 18

Staunton: 7

NBC29 has not received numbers from Fluvanna, Orange, or Waynesboro schools.

According to Jim Foley, the Albemarle County director of transportation, it will be a while before the parts are installed. "The part isn't even available yet so they're gonna have to build the part and when school is out they'll come over and put them all in."

The bus manufacturers will have to provide and pay for the device, which they have all agreed to do.

VDOE says it is not aware of any crashes due to the absence of this interlock mechanism.