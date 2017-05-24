Senator Tim Kaine Weighs in on President Trump’s Proposed Budget

Senator Tim Kaine Weighs in on President Trump’s Proposed BudgetPosted: Updated:
U.S. Democratic Senator Tim Kaine
Senator Tim Kaine Weighs in on President Trump’s Proposed BudgetMore>>
Reported by Sean Cudahy
Reported by Sean Cudahy
Sean Cudahy joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in April 2014. Sean returns to Charlottesville after four years at American University but central Virginia is his home. He grew up in Albemarle County, graduating from Albemarle High School. Email / Follow on Twitter /Full Story
Sean Cudahy joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in April 2014. Sean returns to Charlottesville after four years at American University but central Virginia is his home. He grew up in Albemarle County, graduating from Albemarle High School. Email / Follow on Twitter /Full Story