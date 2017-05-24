Quantcast

Senator Tim Kaine Weighs in on President Trump’s Proposed Budget

Posted: Updated:
U.S. Democratic Senator Tim Kaine U.S. Democratic Senator Tim Kaine
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) -

One of Virginia’s U.S. senators is weighing in on President Donald Trump's proposed budget.

Senator Tim Kaine says he's worried about certain provisions in the bill the president has sent to Congress. The Democrat is concerned changes to the Affordable Care Act and cuts to medical research could hurt the fight against the opioid epidemic.

"When you are making cuts to the safety net and the health care safety net as are contained in this bill, suffice to say, you're not advancing on curing the opioid epidemic. When you're slashing medical research at the NIH, you really could be hurting yourself on the epidemic,” Kaine explained.

Kaine was scheduled to have a call Wednesday with the director of the Food and Drug Administration. He’s hoping experts can figure out better pain management tactics to avoid prescribing so many opioids.

  • Senator Tim Kaine Weighs in on President Trump’s Proposed BudgetMore>>

  • Reported by Sean Cudahy

    Reported by Sean Cudahy

    Sean Cudahy joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in April 2014. Sean returns to Charlottesville after four years at American University but central Virginia is his home. He grew up in Albemarle County, graduating from Albemarle High School. Email / Follow on Twitter /

    Full Story

    Sean Cudahy joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in April 2014. Sean returns to Charlottesville after four years at American University but central Virginia is his home. He grew up in Albemarle County, graduating from Albemarle High School. Email / Follow on Twitter /

    Full Story