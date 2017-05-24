Senator Tim Kaine Weighs in on President Trump’s Proposed Budget

One of Virginia’s U.S. senators is weighing in on President Donald Trump's proposed budget.

Senator Tim Kaine says he's worried about certain provisions in the bill the president has sent to Congress. The Democrat is concerned changes to the Affordable Care Act and cuts to medical research could hurt the fight against the opioid epidemic.

"When you are making cuts to the safety net and the health care safety net as are contained in this bill, suffice to say, you're not advancing on curing the opioid epidemic. When you're slashing medical research at the NIH, you really could be hurting yourself on the epidemic,” Kaine explained.

Kaine was scheduled to have a call Wednesday with the director of the Food and Drug Administration. He’s hoping experts can figure out better pain management tactics to avoid prescribing so many opioids.