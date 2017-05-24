Judge Orders Company to Pay Nearly $55K to Scammed Waynesboro Woman

A meat company and its traveling salesman will have to pay nearly $55,000 to a 96-year-old Waynesboro woman conned into buying products.

Blue Ridge Legal Services Attorney Sarah Morton, who represented Harriette Hankins, is warning the community to beware of scams targeting seniors.

“She was living alone, and she was suffering from dementia,” Morton said.

In his court order, Judge Charles L. Ricketts III says Roanoke-based Quality Meats, Inc. and a salesman willfully violated the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.

“There were men coming over there selling her meat. It never dawned on me that they were getting over on her,” said neighbor Sandra Williams.

The lawsuit claims a meats salesman delivered spoiled meat and old freezers to Hankins' home between October 2011 and January 2012.

“One of the freezers was from Montgomery Ward, which has been out of business for some time. And also, some of the food and meat that was purchased was spoiled,” said Morton.

The president of Quality Meats said the salesman involved in this case is an "independent contractor". He says he's sorry this happened, and he encourages his salesmen to operate with "straight-up integrity."

“…$16,000 worth of meat and freezers! No woman who is 92 years old - as she was at the time - could use that much. That's probably a high-school dining-hall-sized order,” said Morton.

Judge Ricketts is ordering the defendants to pay Hankins $49,494 in damages, $5,265 in attorney’s fees, and $200.19 in court costs.

Morton wants other seniors to know the court and community are watching out for their rights: “The community just stepping out and being friends with their neighbors and making regular effort to talk to them, that's another way to stand behind the elders in the community.”

Hankins' neighbors see it as justice served.

“I am so glad that somebody was able to help her and to be able to get her money back for her. Because, that doesn't make sense for somebody to do that to her,” said neighbor Tamla Brookins.

“You don't do older people like that,” Williams said.

Morton also reminds consumers that the law allows you to cancel the majority of door-to-door sales within three days.