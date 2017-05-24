UVA Eliminating 40 Full Time HR Jobs

UVA Eliminating 40 Full Time HR JobsPosted: Updated:
The University of Virginia is in the process of eliminating about 40 jobs in the human resources departments.
The change comes as the university is merging the academic and medical HR departments to cut down on administrative waste as a part of the Ufirst program.
According to a UVA spokesman, the move would cut the department from 240 full time equivalent staff to 200.
He says UVA anticipates being able to offer other jobs to any impacted employee who wishes to stay at the university.
Reported by Nora Neus
