UVa's Jake McCarthy Named to Collegiate National Team

University of Virginia Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia sophomore outfielder Jake McCarthy (Scranton, Pa.) has received and accepted an invitation to compete on the 2017 Collegiate National Team, announced today by USA Baseball.

McCarthy is batting .344 with five homers and 35 RBI while playing in all 54 of UVA’s games this season. He also owns a league-leading seven triples as well as 11 doubles. He is 27-for-29 in stolen bases this year, the third-most steals in a season at UVA and most since 2008. It ranks ninth nationally this year.

After hitting .291 in his first 25 games this year, McCarthy is batting .393 in the last 29 games, which is tied with Adam Haseley and Cameron Simmons for the team lead in that span. He is the reigning ACC Player of the Week after going 12-for-21 in four games last week, including 9-for-16 in the series at Georgia Tech.

McCarthy is the 11th Virginia player to earn an invitation from a USA Baseball National Team. Other Cavaliers named to the USA Baseball National Team: Bill Narleski (1986), Seth Greisinger (1996), Ryan Zimmerman (2004), Sean Doolittle (2005-06), Mark Reynolds (2006), Jacob Thompson (2007), Branden Kline (2011), Nathan Kirby (2014), Matt Thaiss (2015) and Connor Jones (2015). Kirby and Jones later withdrew before competing with the team.

The 2017 Collegiate National Team will train at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C., in June before playing in a series of games with teams from the Coastal Plain League from June 20-25. The team will host international friendship series against Chinese Taipei and Cuba from June 27-July 7in Cary, Charlotte and Durham, N.C.

Both series will be streamed live on USABaseball.com.