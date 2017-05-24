Partnership Aims to Attract More Tourists to Shenandoah Valley

Thirteen communities in the Shenandoah Valley are working together to attract more tourists to the region.

The Shenandoah Valley Tourism Partnership kicked off its new marketing campaign in Augusta County Wednesday, May 24.

A new website and advertisements feature the area as a destination for farm-to-table dining, open-road exploring, and four-season outdoor recreation.

“Travelers tend to travel through regions. So as much as we do individual advertising for our local communities, being able to do this together makes a lot of sense because travelers will tend to come especially to the Shenandoah Valley and stay for a few days,” said Harrisonburg Director of Tourism Brenda Black.

The partnership has already developed an upcoming show featuring the region on PBS.

Radio ads are airing in Canada, and the partnership is launching its marketing campaign to travelers from Florida.