Tourism Grant Released by the City of Waynesboro

City of Waynesboro Press Release:

WAYNESBORO – The City of Waynesboro invests annually in tourism-oriented business events and projects through their grant program, “Building Opportunities to Support Tourism (BOOST).” City businesses and organizations are invited to apply for up to $3,000 to support eligible activities such as fairs, festivals and projects intended to entice visitation as well as the associated marketing, design and printing costs. Funds are accessible for new and existing tourism-related endeavors taking place within the City of Waynesboro between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018.

“With the BOOST grants, the City is aiming to help bring more visitors into Waynesboro,” says Courtney Cranor, Assistant Director of Economic Development and Tourism. “We have become known for some great events that have grown in popularity over time. These grant dollars will allow event organizers to take those events to the next level by strengthening the marketing efforts aimed at tourists.” Tourism spending grew to over $35 million in 20151.

The grant application is available on the City’s Tourism website (www.visitwaynesboro.net) as well as the Economic Development site (www.waynesborobusiness.com). Completed applications are due by noon on Monday, June 19th, 2017 to the Economic Development and Tourism Office. A committee will review the applications and make determinations for grant awards by Tuesday, June 27th, 2017. Full details for the requirements of the grant are included in the application, which can also be obtained from the Tourism Office at 301 W. Main Street, Waynesboro, VA 22980 or by calling 540-942-6570.

1 2015 Figures, US Travel Association for domestic visitor spending (latest available)