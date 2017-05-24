Albemarle County will Open Aquatic Facilities for Summer Season

Albemarle County will Open Aquatic Facilities for Summer SeasonPosted: Updated:
Aquatic options for summer fun will be back starting Saturday, May 27.
Charlottesville pools open their gates at 10:00 a.m. Saturday. Albemarle County will be opening Chris Greene Lake, Walnut Creek and Mint Springs for the 2017 summer season.
Phillip Seay of the Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department says, "If the weather cooperates, air temperature wise you can be good, but the water is going to be a tad chill."
City of Charlottesville Press Release:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - Charlottesville Parks & Recreation will open its two outdoor pools for the 2017 summer season on Saturday, May 27th. The Onesty Family Aquatic Center and Washington Park Pool offer residents and visitors a fun and safe way to enjoy aquatic experiences and beat the summer heat.
Each outdoor pool has a fee. Patrons have the option of paying a daily admission or purchasing a summer outdoor pool pass. The outdoor pool pass gives unlimited access to both pools for the summer season. For a complete list of pool fees, please visit www.charlottesville.org/parksandrec.
The hours of operations for each pool are listed below. The pools will be open Memorial Day weekend (Saturday, Sunday & Monday) and the weekend of June 3rd and 4th (Saturday & Sunday). They will remain closed on weekdays until June 10th. After June 10th, Washington Park Pool will be open daily and Onesty Family Aquatic Center will be open six days a week and closed Wednesdays.
Memorial Day Weekend Hours of Operation:
Onesty Family Aquatic Center
300 Meade Avenue
(434) 295-7532
Saturday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Sunday: 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday: 10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Washington Park Pool
1001 Preston Avenue
(434) 977-2607
Saturday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Sunday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Parks & Recreation Memorial Day Closings and Facility Hours of Operation:
Administration Offices: Closed
Carver Recreation Center: 8 am - 4 pm
Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center: 8 am - 4 pm
Key Recreation Center: Noon - 4 pm
Tonsler Recreation Center: Noon - 4 pm
Spray Grounds: 10 am - 8 pm
Albemarle County will Open Aquatic Facilities for Summer SeasonMore>>
Reported by Sean Cudahy
Reported by Sean Cudahy
Sean Cudahy joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in April 2014. Sean returns to Charlottesville after four years at American University but central Virginia is his home. He grew up in Albemarle County, graduating from Albemarle High School. Email / Follow on Twitter /Full Story
Sean Cudahy joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in April 2014. Sean returns to Charlottesville after four years at American University but central Virginia is his home. He grew up in Albemarle County, graduating from Albemarle High School. Email / Follow on Twitter /Full Story