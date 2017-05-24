Albemarle County will Open Aquatic Facilities for Summer Season

Aquatic options for summer fun will be back starting Saturday, May 27.

Charlottesville pools open their gates at 10:00 a.m. Saturday. Albemarle County will be opening Chris Greene Lake, Walnut Creek and Mint Springs for the 2017 summer season.

Phillip Seay of the Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department says, "If the weather cooperates, air temperature wise you can be good, but the water is going to be a tad chill."