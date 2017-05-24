Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition Launches Campaign

A new campaign in Charlottesville is raising awareness to the importance of mental health.

The Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition created the effort called "Help Happens Here." Its goal is to provide resources, support groups and information for people seeking care.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services, the top two reasons people don't seek help is because they can't afford it, or they don't know where to go.

"Sometimes when people are experiencing some kind of emotional distress, they may postpone getting help, not seek services, try to tough it out themselves. And really it's important to know that help is out there and that change is possible,” Rebecca Kendall of Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition said.