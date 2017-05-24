Quantcast

Charlottesville Committee Reviewing Suggestions for Park Names

Historic Resources Committee meeting in Charlottesville City Hall Historic Resources Committee meeting in Charlottesville City Hall
Lee Park in Charlottesville (FILE IMAGE) Lee Park in Charlottesville (FILE IMAGE)
Jackson Park in Charlottesville (FILE IMAGE) Jackson Park in Charlottesville (FILE IMAGE)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The debate over renaming Lee and Jackson parks in downtown Charlottesville filled a conference room inside City Hall Wednesday morning.

Wednesday, May 24, the city's Historic Resources Committee held a special meeting to review the submitted names in a survey.

The committee is looking to make a recommendation to City Council on potential names for the two public parks named after Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas Johnathan “Stonewall” Jackson.

Some suggestions for renaming Lee Park include “Community”, “Central”, “Market Street”, or “Freedom” park.

While Jackson Park suggestions are “Court Square”, “Courthouse”, “The Commons”, or “Hemings” park. 

Meanwhile, the North Downtown Residents Associations (NDRA) polled its members on what they thought should be done with the statue of General Robert E. Lee in Lee Park:

Option Votes Percentage
Remove it and place at another site in the city 14 11%
Remove it and do not place it at another site in the city 16 12%
Leave it in place without any change 17 13%
Leave it in place and add a statue to honor civil rights leaders 23 17%
Leave in in place with historical context added 63 47%

NDRA notes that this is not a statistically significant survey.

