Iranian Refugee Now Human Rights Activist in Charlottesville

A man that escaped imprisonment and torture in his home country of Iran is now a human rights activist in Charlottesville.

Rahim Hamid, an international journalist, believes that his people back in the once independent Al-Ahwaz region are being persecuted by the Iranian government.

He claims the government has tried to eradicate any opposition so there will be no more disputes over the oil-rich land.

Hamid said he was arrested and tortured after beginning his activist work while in college in Iran.

“When I was inside, I couldn't stay silent and witness the atrocious and ruthless campaign of arrests and execution that is inflicted on my people,” said Hamid.

He added, “I decided to get out of the country in order to be an ambassador for the Al-Ahwazi people, in order to speak about their plight, their suffering, their oppression.”

Hamid serves in Charlottesville as a translator for the International Rescue Committee and for the University of Virginia.

His activism continues through is work publishing articles for media outlets discussing the plight of people in the region and what nations can do to help.

Hamid says nations can help by putting pressure on their governments to aid the people of Al-Ahwazi and provide refuge to those trying to leave Iran.