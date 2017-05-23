Fluvanna Law Enforcement Officers Hold Community Forum

Law enforcement officers in Fluvanna County are looking for new ways to bring the community and police together. It was the topic of a community forum Tuesday night in Lake Monticello.

Deputies and officers explained that policing in a rural community like Fluvanna County is different than in a place like Charlottesville. That presents unique challenges, but also unique opportunities.

Speaking to a small group of neighbors in Lake Monticello, Fluvanna County Sheriff Eric Hess and Lake Monticello Police Chief Tom Boisvert followed former President Barack Obama's recommendation to hold 21st century policing community forums.

“I see what is going on nationwide. We don't really seem to have a lot of those issues here locally, but every once in a while one kicks its head up and we have to deal with it," Boisvert explained.

Hess and Boisvert knew many of the audience members - a perk, they say, of policing a tight-knit community.

“In a rural environment it's more community policing. We get out, we talk to people, we engage folks,” said Hess.

Neighbors like Jack Byers said they were curious to hear how their local police officers and deputies were responding to national conversations on issues like use of force.

“I want to hear what the latest changes are in suburban law enforcement given the increased scrutiny that we see from the urban side,” Byers said.

The panel discussed Fluvanna County's new body cameras that can sync with the cameras in squad cars to provide more oversight.

The department is expanding use of that technology, even though it creates an administrative burden for the tiny department because it requires more data storage and someone to comb through that footage.

“We have to have the trust and respect of the community to do our jobs,” Hess explained.

They also talked about a new project to extend radio coverage through the county, because right now deputies’ radios do not work in some parts. That can be dangerous for deputies responding to calls.