Tuesday's High School Playoffs Scores & Highlights

OCHS Pitcher Bradley Hanner OCHS Pitcher Bradley Hanner

BASEBALL
Regional Playoffs
Orange County 7, Edison 1

Conference 29 Semifinals
Turner Ashby 10, Monticello 5

Conference Tournament
Warren County 3, William Monroe 1

SOFTBALL
Conference Tournament
Turner Ashby 18, Fluvanna County 2

Conference 35 Semifinals
Madison County 7, Strasburg 1

Conference 29 Semifinals
Broadway 6, Fort Defiance 2

BOYS SOCCER
Regional Playoffs
Albemarle 5, R.E. Lee (Springfield) 2

Conference 29 Semifinals
Western Albemarle 4, Monticello 0

Conference 35 Tournament
James Monroe 3, William Monroe 2
Central-Woodstock 3, Madison County 0

Conference 36 Tournament
Robert E. Lee 2, Nelson County 1

Conference 44 Semifinals
Riverheads 6, Stonewall Jackson 2

GIRLS SOCCER
Conference 29 Semifinals
Western Albemarle 7, Waynesboro 0

Conference 35 Tournament
Central-Woodstock 1, Madison County 0

Conference 36 Tournament
Stuarts Draft 3, Robert E. Lee 2
Wilson Memorial 3, East Rockingham 0

Region 1A East Tournament
Riverheads 6, Northampton 0

