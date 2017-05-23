Officials Work to Improve Virginia's Cybersecurity

Virginia State Police (VSP), security experts, and other officials are taking new steps to protect the commonwealth’s sensitive information.

VSP is working with other law enforcement agencies - including the FBI - to get to the bottom of a malware attack that affected their email system and registry for sex offenders. Malware is defined as any software that is intended to damage or disable computers and computer systems.

"The attacks have become more and more sophisticated," said Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran.

A subcommittee of the Secure Commonwealth Panel met in capitol square Tuesday, May 23. The group is dedicated to studying a range of cybersecurity issues and proposing ideas to strengthen infrastructures.

“I don't think states have the luxury of waiting on the federal government to address these issues. I think that states and localities have to take active steps,” said 31st District Delegate Scott Lingamfelt (R).

Officials discussed how the Virginia National Guard is working with local governments to test out and identify potential weaknesses in computer systems.

“That will help refortify our local jurisdictions in terms of their networks and so it's a wonderful working relationship and one that likely will go nationwide. It's really unique to Virginia and one that we're very proud of," Moran said.

So far, 10 localities have participated in the pilot project and adopted extra safety precautions.

A recent ransomware attack known as "WannaCry" caused problems across the world. Ransomware is software designed to block access to a computer system until a sum of money is paid.

State leaders say it's a reminder for everyone to be cautious in opening attachments and use discernment.

“We're really calling each and every individual user to exercise prudence and good judgment," said Moran.

A lawmaker on the panel says growing concerns about cybersecurity will mean the General Assembly must consider increasing resources even in these times with limited budgets.