Albemarle Co. Man to Remain Behind Bars in Peeping Tom Case

An Albemarle County man from Mexico who admitted to a series of Peeping Tom and sex-related crimes in Charlottesville is staying behind bars and could face deportation.

David Gomez-Sanchez went before a judge Tuesday afternoon in Charlottesville Circuit Court for breaking and entering and sexual battery.

Just before sentencing, Gomez-Sanchez gave an emotional speech through an interpreter saying, "I repent this from the bottom of my heart."

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of breaking and entering and one count of sexual battery.

The judge sentenced him to five years on the breaking and entering charge with almost all of it suspended. Gomez-Sanchez received a 12 month sentence on the sexual battery charge with four months suspended.

In total, Gomez-Sanchez will serve 14 months in prison, but he's already been behind bars for more than half of that.

Gomez-Sanchez was behind a pair of incidents last October when the he was seen in one of the victim's apartment near Preston Avenue.

He also admitted to groping another woman.