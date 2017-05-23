CRHA Approves Money to Replace Crescent Halls Cooling Unit

The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority (CRHA) approved some money to replace a cooling system in one of the city's public housing sites. Now, it says the project could get done a lot sooner than originally thought.

At CRHA’s meeting Monday night, the company ColonialWebb said that a cooling unit wouldn't be replaced until the end of summer. When NBC29 talked to CRHA Executive Board Director Grant Duffield on the phone Tuesday, he said the project could be done in the next four to six weeks.

CRHA has authorized spending up to $131,700 for one of Crescent Halls two cooling unites to be replaced.

Last summer residents didn't have air conditioning for weeks. Now, people who live there say they have no control over the temperature due to one unit currently broken.

“I’ve heard people complain that they were too cold, that it wasn't cold enough and that the main thing is that we can't control it and I don't know, but I was told last year, I thought that we would be able to control it. We thought it would definitely be fixed and finished by this summer with no problems,” said Deborah Booker, Crescent Halls resident and president of the Crescent Halls Resident Association.

According to CRHA if the one cooling unit currently in place failed at Crescent Halls, the building would be without service until a mobile, temporary chiller got to the location. That could take anywhere from 12 to 48 hours.

Until CRHA figures out a resolution there will not be an exact timeline on when the second cooler will be replaced.