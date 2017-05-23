Augusta County Students, Teachers Saying Final Goodbye to 2 Schools

Most of Brooke Pritt’s classroom is already packed up as Beverley Manor Elementary School prepares to close for good

Sharon Helmick's preschoolers did their "happy dance" for the last time at Verona Elementary School

Augusta County students and teachers are saying their last goodbyes to two elementary schools.

Roughly 1,000 elementary students will shift to brand new schools when classes start back up in August.

Augusta County decided to close four schools – Beverley Manor, Verona, Riverheads, and Cassell elementary schools - as part of its 10-year capital improvement plan.

“It's time for an upgrade. It's time to provide a facility that meets the instructional needs of our children in the 21st century,” said Augusta County Public Schools Superintendent Eric Bond.

Construction crews have been working for months on the new identical schools, which will keep the Riverheads and Cassell names.

“It's going to be very hard to say goodbye, because we've been such a family where you've known all the children in the family as they've come through,” said Rhoda Derstine, a teacher and librarian at Beverley Manor Elementary School.

“It's sad for many of us, because we're like a family here and we won't see many of those people because they'll go to different schools,” said Sharon Helmick with Verona Elementary School.

Helmick's preschoolers did their "happy dance" for the last day of school. But it's bittersweet for their teacher who was a student here.

“The school and I both are 50, and I've spent half of my lifetime here,” she said,

Helmick is now packing 18 years of teaching memories into boxes for the move to a new building.

Teachers at Beverley Manor Elementary School were boxing up books and supplies from their classrooms Tuesday, May 23.

“As you can see, it's kind of a mess right now, but we're sorting and distributing things to good homes,” Derstine said.

“It's sad having been here nine years and then closing it up and not coming back again,” said teacher Brooke Pritt.

Pritt is preparing for the change as a teacher and parent: “He's in first grade here, so he'll have to switch next year. He'll come with me to Riverheads.”

She's sending her students off with the lesson that school is more than just a building.

“We're all excellent, and when we close and move on, we're just going to share that excellence wherever we end up,” Pritt said.

Crews are already working to move equipment and supplies from the closing schools.

Teachers should be able to move into the new Riverheads and Cassell elementary schools by mid-July.

The new schools are expected to open to students on August 8.