Tours Show Charlottesville Pollution Can End in the Chesapeake Bay

Group tours Charlottesville as part of the annual Choose Clean Water Coalition Conference Group tours Charlottesville as part of the annual Choose Clean Water Coalition Conference
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

People in Charlottesville are learning how they can make an impact on water resources.

Groups are taking tours around the community to learn about how the pollution in streams and rivers could eventually lead to the Chesapeake Bay.

The tours were part of the eighth annual Choose Clean Water Coalition Conference.

The coalition is made up of 220 nonprofits from across the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

"The bay's economy is over a trillion dollars. And that's from recreation, tourism, a lot of businesses, the fishing industry, the shipping industry. And so when we look at the economic side and also the public health side, are all reasons we should care about the bay," said Chante Coleman, director of Choose Clean Water Coalition.

The conference continues Wednesday, May 24, at the Omni Hotel.

