Albemarle County Supervisor: Share Your Traffic Concerns for the Rio Area

Albemarle County Press Release:

Rio magisterial district Supervisor Brad Sheffield invites you to attend a community meeting on Tuesday, June 13 at 7 pm at the Seminole Trail Volunteer Fire Department (3055 Berkmar Drive).

The meeting will focus on traffic concerns in the Rio area. Representatives from Virginia Department of Transportation, as well as Albemarle County Police and Community Development departments will be in attendance.

A short presentation will be followed by a community Q&A. Residents interested in learning more about traffic and transportation projects in this area are encouraged to attend.

Please share this information with your friends and neighbors!