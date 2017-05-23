Charlottesville Police Asking for Your Help Locating Rape Suspect

Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:

Attached is a wanted poster for Matthew J. Buckland who is currently wanted by the Charlottesville Police Department for Rape (Va Code 18.2-61).

We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Buckland.

Anyone with information related to his current whereabouts is asked to call Detective Declan Hickey at 434-970-3542 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

If anyone sees Buckland in public they are asked to call the Emergency Communications Center using 911 so that officers can take him in to custody.

Do not attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself.