Charlottesville League of Women Voters will Hold Two Forums

05/23/2017 Press Release The League of Women Voters:

The League of Women Voters of thee Charlottesville Area announces two forums for the week of June 5.



The first is a forum between incumbent David Toscano and challenger Ross Mittiga, a Ph. D. candidate at the University of Virginia Department of Politics. The two candidates vying for the 57th District seat in the House of Delegates will square off at Northside Library at 705 Rio Road West in Charlottesville from 7:00-8:00 P.M. on Monday, June 5.



A second forum for Commonwealth Attorney will take place on Thursday, June 8 in City Council Chambers, Second Floor at City Hall from 7:00 to 8:30 P.M. Joseph D. Platania, Assistant Commonwealth Attorney, and Jeffrey E. Fogel, Attorney-at-Law will participate.



