Orange County Grand Jury Indicts Two in Shooting Death of 4-year-old

Orange County Sheriff's Office Press Release

On Monday. May 22, 2017 an Orange County Grand Jury issued indictments on a case Involving the accidental shooting death of a 4-year-old child.

This incident took place on May 15, 2017 at the home of Nicholas Stoia and Heather Massey on Cecelia Ln in the Mine Run Area of Orange County.

Heather Massey, age 27, was indicted on one Felony Count of VA Code Section 18.2-371.1 (A), Child Abuse/Neglect, four Felony Counts of VA Code Section 40.1-103 , Child Abuse/Neglect and four Misdemeanor Counts of VA Code Section 18.2-56.2 Reckless Handling/Leave Loaded Firearm Endangering Child under the age of Fourteen.

Nicholas J. Stoia, age 25, was indicted on one Felony Count of VA Code Section 18.2-371.1 (A), Child Abuse/Neglect and 4 Misdemeanor Counts of VA Code Section 18.2-56.2, Reckless Handling/Leave Loaded Firearm Endangering Child under the age of Fourteen.

The additional charges are based on the other children that were in the home at the time of incident.

Massey and Stoia were arrested on the evening of May 22, 2017 and are currently being held in the Central Va. Regional Jail under no bond.