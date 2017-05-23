Authorities Investigate Fire at Louisa County Factory

Emergency crews on the scene of a fire in Louisa County

Authorities are investigating a fire that occurred overnight Monday at a tire recycling factory in Louisa County.

The fire call came in shortly before 11 p.m. Monday, May 22, t at the facility along Witt Street.

Crews on the scene said the fire apparently started from a piece of equipment that came in contact with tires in the building.

They do not suspect anything suspicious.

No one was in the building at the time, and there are no reported injuries.

Officials have not yet announced the extent of damage caused by the fire.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com