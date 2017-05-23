Authorities Investigate Fire at Louisa County Factory

Authorities Investigate Fire at Louisa County FactoryPosted: Updated:
Emergency crews on the scene of a fire in Louisa County
Emergency crews on the scene of a fire in Louisa County
Authorities Investigate Fire at Louisa County FactoryMore>>
Reported by Madison Carter
Reported by Madison Carter
Madison Carter joined NBC29 as a reporter in June 2016. She graduated from Syracuse with a degree in broadcast and digital journalism and a minor in policy studies. You can reach her on Email, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.Full Story
Madison Carter joined NBC29 as a reporter in June 2016. She graduated from Syracuse with a degree in broadcast and digital journalism and a minor in policy studies. You can reach her on Email, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.Full Story