Albemarle County Beaches Will Open for Memorial Day Weekend

05/23/2017 Press Release Albemarle County:

Local residents can rediscover affordable family fun at Albemarle County's three swimming beaches this summer. On Saturday, May 27, swimming beaches at Chris Greene, Walnut Creek and Mint Springs open for the three-day holiday weekend.

Beaches are open daily from Memorial Day Weekend thru Labor Day Weekend, except when Albemarle County Schools are in session. This year, swimming will be available daily beginning on Saturday, June 10.

Parks are open for daylight hours. The beaches themselves are open for swimming with lifeguards on duty from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. In addition to swimming, the parks feature picnic shelters, hiking trails, and swimming lessons.

Chris Greene and Walnut Creek both have canoes and kayaks for rent.

Inexpensive season passes for individuals and families are available at all three beaches and at the Parks and Recreation Office on the first floor of the County Office Building on McIntire Road. Everyone must pay the entry fee into the parks no matter how you are using them. Entry fees are listed below:

Season Pass County Resident Non-Resident Child $30 $45 Adult $50 $75 Family $100 (+ $20 for each over five people) $150 (+ $30 for each over five people)

*Seniors age 62 and over may obtain a free season pass, Albemarle County residents only

Daily Rate County Resident Non-Resident Child $2 $3 Adult $3 $4.50

Albemarle County Parks and Recreation has 12 parks with over 4,100 acres of parkland and 70 miles of trails.

Park activities include walking, hiking, running, biking, disc golf, geocaching, swimming, fishing, boating, and horseback riding.

For more information, please visit the Parks and Recreation Department online at www.Albemarle.org/parks or call (434)296-5844.