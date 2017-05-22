Parents Express Concern Over Possible Yancey Elementary Closing at Meeting

A group of Albemarle County parents say they are frustrated over the county's handling of the potential Yancey Elementary School closing.

Dozens of parents and teachers showed up to the Scottsville Elementary School community meeting Monday night.

Most of the parents were from Scottsville Elementary, which would take in 60 Yancey students if it closed. Their message to the school board members was that they would welcome any child, but blame the county for poor planning.

“It's scary. It's really scary. We're already I know pretty tight here with space as well as other kids coming in for class sizes,” Victoria Melander, Scottsville parent, said.

If the plan goes forward, 44 students would go to Red Hill Elementary and 60 would start at Scottsville.

"I'm not willing to have more children in the class because then I think it will just be interrupted and they wouldn't learn very good,” Elena Lackey, Scottsville parent, said.

At first, Albemarle County School Board member Jonno Alcaro said the schools had room for those new students.

“Scottsville can definitely hold them, and Red Hill can definitely hold them. Both schools have relatively small classes. And so adding three or four kids in a class is not going to make, be a major distraction,” Alcaro said.

But during his presentation, Alcaro said Scottsville would need two to three more classrooms to house new students, in addition to the new classroom already slated for construction this summer.

Parents wondered whether that would mean trailers for the next school years until the county builds new classrooms, and whether the school would get new teachers.

“My child has, a second grader, and 28 kids in her class, so what's going to happen with teachers? Are we going to get a couple of teachers?” one parent said.

For most parents, every issue came back to one thing:

"I understand Yancey needs help, but I wish there had been some planning on getting our school ready,” Melander said. “And that's hurtful. I think it feels like failure and I think it feels like they're just giving up.”

There is another community meeting at Red Hill Elementary Tuesday, May 23, and board members say despite how it was advertised, it is open to parents of all schools.

The public hearing and potential vote on the closing is Thursday, May 25.