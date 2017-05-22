Albemarle County Fire Rescue Puts Out Cooking Fire At Home

Press Release from Albemarle County Fire Rescue:

On Monday, May 22, 2017, Fire and Rescue units were called to the address above for a structure fire. The first engine arrived 5 minutes later and reported smoke showing from the front of the home. The crew quickly made entry into the home and extinguished the fire, which was contained to the kitchen on the first floor.

There were no injuries to firefighters or the building occupants. The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s office estimates the fire related damage to be $13000.

The cause of the fire was determined to be the result of cooking operations left unattended. Any additional questions or requests for information can be directed to the fire marshal’s office.

The occupants are being assisted by Red Cross.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue encourages you to practice safe cooking habits and never leave food on a hot stove unattended.