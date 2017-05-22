Quantcast

Monday's High School Sports Playoff Scores and Highlights

The Western Albemarle girls lacrosse team defeated Monticello 12-11 in the Charlottesville Conference Championship

GIRLS LACROSSE
Charlottesville Conference Championship
Western Albemarle 12, Monticello 11

Conference 16 Semifinals
Albemarle 14, Mountain View 4

BOYS SOCCER
Conference 23 Semifinals
Charlottesville 3, E.C. Glass 0

