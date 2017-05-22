Eli Sumpter & Will Decker Help Roanoke College Reach Division III World Series

Albemarle County natives Eli Sumpter and Will Decker have helped the Roanoke College baseball team reach the Division III World Series in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Roanoke College (33-17) beat top-seed Salisbury 13-5 Sunday in the NCAA Division III South Region to punch its ticket to the World Series.

Decker played high school baseball at Monticello HS. Sumpter played at Western Albemarle HS.

Decker, a senior, is batting .310 this year and has 61 hits, second-most on the team.

Sumpter, a junior, is batting .317. He has record of 3-1 as a pitcher with two saves.

Sumpter says, "This was our goal all alone, lots of hard work put in, it's just nice to see it pay off. I mean we just got hot at the right time and its all coming together nicely right now. Everybody's stoked, that was our goal, just play as long as we can."

Roanoke College leaves for Appleton on Tuesday. The World Series games start Friday.