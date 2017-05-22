Ralph Northam Holds Press Conference with LGBT, Gun Control PAC

Guns continue to be a hot button issue in this year's elections in Virginia.

Monday, Democratic candidate for governor Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam held a press call with the Pride Fund to End Gun Violence PAC. It's a political group inspired by the mass shooting in Orlando that backs candidates in state and federal elections based on their support for gun control and LGBT rights.

Northam has been picking up backing from groups that favor more limits on firearms access.

"We have a problem with people buying numerous guns in Virginia and not only dispersing them throughout Virginia but also to other states, and we have a pipeline now from Virginia to New York of weapons, and that needs to stop,” Northam said.

Northam is in a close race with former congressman Tom Perriello for the Democratic nomination for governor.

The primaries are taking place June 13..