Crews Working to Make Charlottesville More Handicap Accessible

Charlottesville is making sure people with physical disabilities can get around easier downtown.

Work crews are busy making improvements to Market Street between Ridge McIntire Street and 9th Street Northeast.

Crews are updating accessibility ramps, which are the parts of the sidewalk that slant down so wheelchairs can move easily along them.

“If you’re in a wheelchair and you can't get up on the sidewalk, you're in danger because you're forced to move on the street,” said Miriam Dickler, city of Charlottesville director of communications.

The work is expected to be done next month.

After that, crews will be paving the street and putting in new pavement markings downtown. They will be working on that through the summer.