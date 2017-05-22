Poll: Majority of Virginians Support Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Barry DuVal, president and CEO of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce

A new poll released Monday shows a majority of Virginians support the planned Atlantic Coast Pipeline. The data comes from the Consumer Energy Alliance.

According to estimates from Hickman Analytics, 54 percent of registered voters support the natural gas line while 31 percent oppose the project.

The Virginia Chamber of Commerce says despite the controversy it believes many businesses want to see the pipeline happen.

“We believe it can be completed in an environmentally safe manner and we believe it is economically sound,” said Barry DuVal, president and CEO of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

At least 80 percent of those surveyed say these issues factor into upcoming elections.