Riverheads Elementary School Earns Praise, Funds for Free Breakfast Program

An elementary school in Augusta County is celebrating its success at serving up breakfast to more students.

Riverheads Elementary School (RES) provides free breakfast to every student, every morning. The cafeteria team delivers the meals right to the classrooms.

Monday, Virginia first lady Dorothy McAuliffe and members of the No Kid Hungry Campaign celebrated RES winning the Virginia Breakfast Challenge for increasing participation in school breakfast programs.

“Making sure that all children have breakfast every day definitely impacts, we know, their well-being but also their school performance. That's really what we're focused on in schools is making sure every child has the best day they possibly can have,” McAuliffe said.

The elementary school piloted the breakfast in the classroom program at the end of last school year.

“We were having a hard time getting students to come into the cafeteria to eat,” said RES Cafeteria Manager Karen Eckard.

Eckard's crew packs hot and cold breakfast entrees, fresh fruit, juice, and milk to deliver to the classrooms at the elementary school.

RES then expanded the program this school year and saw the number of students taking a free breakfast increase from 30 percent to 80 percent.

The school says students are learning and behaving better with breakfast.

"The students actually get to eat in a very nice, family environment at the start of the day, and it also helps with behavior. We feel like we've had a lot fewer significant behavioral concerns,” said RES Principal John Matherly.

“It's very rewarding that the students are getting breakfast. It's helping with their academics. It's helping with their behavior. So, all in all, it helps with their whole day. It gets their day off to a good start,” Eckard said.

Riverheads Elementary School is one of 12 schools in Virginia to receive $4,000 grants for winning the breakfast challenge. Augusta County schools also won the challenge as a division.

The county now provides free breakfast at all elementary schools and one middle school.