Waynesboro Historical Commission Unveils Plaque for Cemetery

The eternal resting place of Revolutionary War and Civil War soldiers in Waynesboro is now marked for the community to see.

The Waynesboro Historical Commission unveiled a plaque on the gate to the city-owned Old Presbyterian Cemetery on New Hope Road.

The burial grounds date to the late 1700s.

There was no sign designating the cemetery before the commission placed the plaque this weekend.

The commission is working to raise awareness of the cemetery and to prevent it from falling into further disrepair.