Democrats in central Virginia are encouraging voters to show up at the polls, starting with a primary less than a month away.

Fifty-eighth District Del. Rob Bell (R) Rob Bell has held his seat since 2001. The fire safety list (see below says blah. He will face some competition this November to hold on to that seat.

Democrat Kellen Squire hosted a potluck Sunday evening at Grace Episcopal Church in Greene County. He's only the fourth candidate to challenge Bell while he's been a delegate. Democrat Kellen Squire hosted a potluck Sunday evening at Grace Episcopal Church in Greene County. Democrat Kellen Squire hosted a potluck Sunday evening at Grace Episcopal Church in Greene County. He's only the fourth candidate to challenge Bell while he's been a delegate.

Squire says part of the reason he decided to run was because of last November's divisive election. Now, he and the Democratic chair of the 5th District, Suzanne Long, are encouraging voters to get to the polls.

Gene Everett Jones appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court Monday, May 22. The judge granted a motion to put the defendant under a competency evaluation.

Jones is accused of killing 58-year-old Robin Aldridge, a teacher at Hollymead Elementary School, and her 17-year-old daughter Mani back on December 5, 2014.

investigators say the victims suffered "blunt force trauma", and that jones had set fire to their rugby avenue home in an attempt to cover evidence.

Jones is accused of taking off with Robin's 2003 Toyota Matrix, as well as phones and a television.

Jones is charged with one count of capital murder in the commission of a robbery, two counts of first-degree murder, and one charge of robbing a residence.

He could face the death penalty if he’s found guilty on the capital murder charge.

The defense argued during Monday’s hearing that Jones does not fully understand the extent of the charges against him. They also say he has also become more aggressive in jail and is receiving higher doses of medication by his evaluator.

Return to Top

Democrat Kellen Squire hosted a potluck Sunday evening at Grace Episcopal Church in Greene County. He's only the fourth candidate to challenge Bell while he's been a delegate. Squire says part of the reason he decided to run was because of last November's divisive election. Now, he and the Democratic chair of the 5th District, Suzanne Long, are encouraging voters to get to the polls.