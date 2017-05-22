Charlottesville Police Arrest Man for Forcible Sodomy

Denis O. Paz Martinez CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
A Charlottesville man is behind bars, charged with forcible sodomy.
Officers arrested 44-year-old Denis O. Paz Martinez Sunday. Around 3 a.m., police were called to a home in the 1500 block of Cherry Avenue where a woman told them a man she knew forced her to perform oral sex.
Paz Martinez is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:
On 05/21/2017 at approximately 3am, officers with the Charlottesville Police Department responded to a residence in the 1500 block of Cherry Ave for a report of a woman yelling for help. Upon arrival to the residence, officers met with the victim who reported that a male known to her had forcibly made her perform oral sex.
Officers established probable cause and arrested Denis O. Paz Martinez for Forcible Sodomy (Va Code 18.2-67.1). Paz Martinez is currently being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.