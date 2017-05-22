Competency Evaluation Ordered for Man Accused of Killing Robin, Mani Aldridge

A man accused of killing a mother and daughter in Charlottesville is scheduled for a capital murder trial in September.

Gene Everett Washington appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court Monday, May 22. The judge granted a motion to put the defendant under a competency evaluation.

Washington is accused of killing 58-year-old Robin Aldridge, a teacher at Hollymead Elementary School, and her 17-year-old daughter Mani back on December 5, 2014.

Investigators say the victims suffered "blunt force trauma", and that Washington had set fire to their Rugby Avenue home in an attempt to cover evidence.

Washington is accused of taking off with Robin's 2003 Toyota Matrix, as well as phones and a television.

Washington is charged with one count of capital murder in the commission of a robbery, two counts of first-degree murder, and one charge of robbing a residence. He could face the death penalty if he’s found guilty on the capital murder charge.

The defense argued during Monday’s hearing that Washington does not fully understand the extent of the charges against him. They also say he has also become more aggressive in jail and is receiving higher doses of medication by his evaluator.

The court is expected to hear motions in Washington’s case throughout the day, as attorneys argue over how the case will move forward.

Another hearing is scheduled for June 21.

A jury trial had been scheduled to get underway on May 30, but was moved down to early September. The capital murder trial is expected to last approximately three weeks.

