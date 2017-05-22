Several Charlottesville Students Awarded College Scholarships

A group in Charlottesville is working to make sure the city's most promising scholars make it through college.

Since 2001, the Charlottesville Scholarship Program (CSP) has helped 126 people pursue higher education.

“A lot of our recipients are the first person in their family to ever attend college,” said CSP board member Joe Sabol.

CSP was started with seed money from a city council grant.

High school students from Charlottesville City Schools get money to attend college based on academic performance, educational goals, employment history, life experiences, and family income.

Dominique Williams, who now works at Charlottesville High School, won the scholarship almost a decade ago, before heading to Liberty University.

“It presented the opportunity for me to now be able to give back,” he said.

Williams said without that money, his life would be a lot different: “Along the way I've seen a lot of students who were unfortunately unable to afford school, and unfortunately their life had to go on a different path. So I was fortunate enough to receive a scholarship that helped me achieve my goals.”

The 2017 recipients agree that this money is life-altering.

“College is expensive, and my mom and me we don't have the funds to send me there without loans,” said Jordan Burnley.

“I was very excited when I got the scholarship because it's taking a really big burden off my mom,” Jasmine Hayes said.

“I was really excited too, because, I'm not 18 yet so I can't take out outside loans. So scholarships are like what I'm relying on at this point,” said Alise Collick.

Grants start at $1,500 and increases each year students maintain academic eligibility in college.

The eight newest recipients will be introduced at a ceremony at 5 p.m. Monday, May 22, at Charlottesville's CitySpace.

Next year, the program will be supporting a total of 33 scholars.